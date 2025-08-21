FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, adecreaseof33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.44% of FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF alerts:

FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRAY stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 million, a PE ratio of -1,723.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42.

About FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF

The FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (PRAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a risk-managed approach to invest in stocks from around the world that are perceived as biblically responsible investments. PRAY was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by Faith Investor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.