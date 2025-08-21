Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) CEO Jeremy Allaire Sells 357,812 Shares of Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 357,812 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $45,470,748.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Allaire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Jeremy Allaire sold 1,582,160 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $46,357,288.00.

CRCL stock opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.44. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,846.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Circle Internet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.91.

About Circle Internet Group

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

