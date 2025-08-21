Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) CEO Jeremy Allaire Sells 357,812 Shares of Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 357,812 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $45,470,748.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jeremy Allaire also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 6th, Jeremy Allaire sold 1,582,160 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $46,357,288.00.
CRCL stock opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.44. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,846.37.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Circle Internet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.91.
Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.
