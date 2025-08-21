Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80. Baker Hughes Company has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

