Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,632 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,909 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $106,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of F5 by 12.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,003 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 15.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $280,835,000 after purchasing an additional 141,680 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in F5 by 147.8% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 12,458 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 72,267 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV opened at $315.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.40. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.06 and a 1 year high of $334.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $440,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,465.89. This trade represents a 23.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,706,905.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,963.84. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,544 shares of company stock worth $3,862,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

