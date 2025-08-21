BrightView Holdings, Inc. $BV Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BrightView by 832.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in BrightView by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BrightView by 933.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BV. Loop Capital lowered their target price on BrightView from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BrightView from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.98.

BrightView stock opened at $14.5650 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 485.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $708.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. BrightView’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $167,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,533,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,076,971.20. This represents a 35.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

