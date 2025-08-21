Wellington Management Group LLP Has $151.63 Million Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,354,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 621,682 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 12.58% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $151,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 6,665.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLDX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $47.00.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 3,446.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.