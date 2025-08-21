Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 645 Shares of Reliance, Inc. $RS

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Reliance by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 35.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 87,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,039,000 after buying an additional 161,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 33,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $285.6350 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.27. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $347.43.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Zacks Research cut Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.50.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

