Head-To-Head Comparison: Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) versus Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) and Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stardust Power and Casio Computer”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Stardust Power alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stardust Power N/A N/A -$23.75 million ($0.56) -0.70 Casio Computer $1.72 billion 1.11 $53.22 million $1.67 48.20

Risk & Volatility

Casio Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Stardust Power. Stardust Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casio Computer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Stardust Power has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stardust Power and Casio Computer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stardust Power 0 1 2 2 3.20 Casio Computer 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stardust Power currently has a consensus price target of $5.1125, indicating a potential upside of 1,210.90%. Given Stardust Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than Casio Computer.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Stardust Power shares are held by institutional investors. 55.3% of Stardust Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stardust Power and Casio Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stardust Power N/A N/A -268.49% Casio Computer 2.18% 4.78% 3.12%

Summary

Casio Computer beats Stardust Power on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stardust Power

(Get Free Report)

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Casio Computer

(Get Free Report)

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Stardust Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stardust Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.