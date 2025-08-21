C3.ai, Inc. $AI Holdings Raised by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 228.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,140 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in C3.ai by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 96,695 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 8,232.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 74,837 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $5,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of AI opened at $16.9150 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. C3.ai has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Merel Witteveen sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $131,365.75. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,073. This trade represents a 28.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 577,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $9,693,436.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,973,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,896,538.16. The trade was a 16.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,257,074 shares of company stock valued at $53,260,950. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AI. Northland Securities lowered shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

