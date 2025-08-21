Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) SVP Sells 5,914 Shares of Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) SVP Kyle Levine sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $341,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,956.75. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALK opened at $56.0560 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 80.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

