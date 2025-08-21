16,244 Shares in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $10,770,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 681,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 311,917 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Aaron’s by 2,008.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 170,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Aaron’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after acquiring an additional 127,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PRG. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research cut Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Aaron’s Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $32.6570 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $604.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Aaron’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

About Aaron’s

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

