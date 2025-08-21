Versor Investments LP Takes $500,000 Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. $STBA

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 41.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,015.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.93.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $100.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

