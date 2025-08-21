Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. $VERV

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 49,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VERV. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
Verve Therapeutics Price Performance
VERV stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $992.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on VERV
Verve Therapeutics Profile
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verve Therapeutics
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.