Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. $VERV

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 49,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VERV. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

VERV stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $992.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on VERV shares. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. William Blair cut shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Verve Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

