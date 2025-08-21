Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 28,027 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 993.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,849 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 791.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 294,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 261,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 12.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 670,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 496,309 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 30.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 11,875,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $9.5350 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.30%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

