Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,735,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

