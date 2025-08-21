Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Stake in Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 650.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $1,172,000. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $508,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 430,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,396,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,662,000 after buying an additional 106,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 121.8% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 40,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PHG stock opened at $27.7750 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 1.00%.The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.