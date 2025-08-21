JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Price

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $13.7350 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

