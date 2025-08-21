Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Lowered to $302.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $302.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $255.1610 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture has a twelve month low of $236.67 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,637,640,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,216,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,793,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,912,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 30,256.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,067,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,248 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

