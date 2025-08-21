Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.62 and traded as low as $14.61. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 1,248 shares trading hands.
Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $70.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.16.
Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pathfinder Bancorp
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.