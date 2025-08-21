Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.62 and traded as low as $14.61. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 1,248 shares trading hands.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $70.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

