Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.69 and traded as low as C$1.41. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 343,026 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.58 target price on Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73.

Enterprise Group Inc is an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. Its focus is specialty equipment rentals. The company has a fleet of trucks and heavy equipment to provide rental services for heavy equipment, flameless heating units and oilfield site service infrastructure throughout Western Canada.

