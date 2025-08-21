Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.69 and traded as low as C$1.41. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 343,026 shares traded.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.58 target price on Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.66.
Enterprise Group Inc is an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. Its focus is specialty equipment rentals. The company has a fleet of trucks and heavy equipment to provide rental services for heavy equipment, flameless heating units and oilfield site service infrastructure throughout Western Canada.
