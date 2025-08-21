Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as low as $11.06. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 7,485 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Hennessy Advisors to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $87.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 27.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Seavey sold 2,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $27,669.89. Following the sale, the director owned 50,424 shares in the company, valued at $536,007.12. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,005 shares of company stock worth $214,998. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNNA. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Advisors during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hennessy Advisors by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hennessy Advisors by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Advisors during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hennessy Advisors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

