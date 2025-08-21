Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.68 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.56). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 114.52 ($1.54), with a volume of 78,390 shares.

Xaar Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The company has a market capitalization of £89.06 million, a P/E ratio of -25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul James acquired 7,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.14. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xaar

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

