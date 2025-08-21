American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Up 30.3% in July

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,550,000 shares, agrowthof30.3% from the July 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently,9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently,9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In other American Public Education news, Director 325 Capital Llc sold 214,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $6,011,663.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,181,005 shares in the company, valued at $33,115,380.20. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 662,464 shares of company stock worth $19,014,038 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 223,447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 63,103 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APEI opened at $30.26 on Thursday. American Public Education has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $546.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 4.44%.The company had revenue of $162.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised American Public Education to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities set a $37.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

