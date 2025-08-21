Short Interest in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Decreases By 27.3%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 131,700 shares, adropof27.3% from the July 15th total of 181,100 shares. Approximately3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

AQB opened at $0.7280 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.4703 and a twelve month high of $1.62.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.10).

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

