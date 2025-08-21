SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SEA stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

SEA Stock Down 0.3%

SE opened at $178.7530 on Thursday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $75.67 and a fifty-two week high of $181.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.53. The company has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,350 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $19,247,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SEA by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in SEA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,637 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

