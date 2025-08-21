Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $156.01 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $190.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.11 billion, a PE ratio of 520.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.76 and its 200 day moving average is $120.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $4,510,558.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,689.05. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,684 shares of company stock worth $71,900,350 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,307,457,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,232,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

