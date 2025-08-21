Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Colgate-Palmolive stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2%

CL opened at $86.0140 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

