Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Urban Edge Properties stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $20.1150 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.48%.

UE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 426.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

