Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BILL stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BILL alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

BILL Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $41.6780 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.29, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.35. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in BILL by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in BILL by 85.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in BILL by 73.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $73,100.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at $404,735.60. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BILL from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on BILL in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Read Our Latest Report on BILL

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.