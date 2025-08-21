Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dynatrace stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $48.7250 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Dynatrace by 122.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.