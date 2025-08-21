Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $223.81 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total transaction of $1,111,418.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,542,441.60. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,012,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,976,492. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.