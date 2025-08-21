Brooklyn Investment Group Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $68,152.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,695.50. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This trade represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,680 shares of company stock worth $12,071,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.0%

TSCO stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.