Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.16. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $50.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $556.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOO. UBS Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

