Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LPCN. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Lipocine to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lipocine presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of LPCN opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.24. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $6.17.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

