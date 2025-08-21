UBS Group Lowers Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $75.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Shares of GLOB opened at $67.6120 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $614.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.66 million. Globant had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Globant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Globant by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Globant by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Dalton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globant by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 291,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,305,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

