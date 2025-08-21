Brooklyn Investment Group Has $153,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $723,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.86.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 256,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $58,160,848.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,594,915.05. The trade was a 60.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total value of $249,530.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,168.76. This trade represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,009,642 shares of company stock valued at $656,325,186. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $194.6370 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $229.27.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

