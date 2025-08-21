Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 532 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the first quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV now owns 15,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $94.50 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,839. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

