Brooklyn Investment Group Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 4,877.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,968,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGG. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid Transco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $72.0420 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.60.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

