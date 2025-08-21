Equity Residential $EQR Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 460.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 46.8% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 386,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,630,000 after acquiring an additional 123,130 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of EQR opened at $64.4680 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The firm had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.53%.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.