Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 10,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 174.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 66.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $104,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,525. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $581,412.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,154,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,510,458.92. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 651,755 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,565. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCOR. Arete initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $64.5650 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average is $68.96.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

