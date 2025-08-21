Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 10,777.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,953,000 after buying an additional 5,021,511 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,860,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in United Airlines by 1,264.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,604,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,167 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in United Airlines by 1,575.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,277,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,118 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 783.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,152,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,012 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $99.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the sale, the director owned 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,375.77. This represents a 52.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.