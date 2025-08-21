Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.

SKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Tanger in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Tanger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $32.9110 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. Tanger has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $37.57.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.02 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 132.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,926,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tanger by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,036,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,288 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,889,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,769,000 after acquiring an additional 939,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after acquiring an additional 754,429 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,817,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after acquiring an additional 655,237 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Articles

