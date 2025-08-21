Financial Contrast: Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB) and MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA)

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) and Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals and Renovaro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIRA Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 1 3.50 Renovaro 0 0 0 0 0.00

MIRA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,097.18%. Given MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MIRA Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Renovaro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

35.2% of MIRA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Renovaro shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of MIRA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Renovaro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MIRA Pharmaceuticals and Renovaro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIRA Pharmaceuticals N/A -406.70% -328.44% Renovaro N/A -60.38% -47.04%

Risk and Volatility

MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovaro has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MIRA Pharmaceuticals and Renovaro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIRA Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$7.85 million ($0.49) -2.90 Renovaro N/A N/A -$88.43 million ($0.77) -0.30

MIRA Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renovaro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MIRA Pharmaceuticals beats Renovaro on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, its oral pharmaceutical marijuana, MIRA-55, is under investigation for treating adult patients suffering from anxiety and cognitive decline, often associated with early-stage dementia. The company was formerly known as MIRA1a Therapeutics, Inc. MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Renovaro

Renovaro Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company’s product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV. It also develops RENB-DC-11, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for pancreatic cancer; RENB-DC-12-XX, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for other solid tumors; and RENB-HV-21 for treating HIV with allogeneic natural killer (NK) and gamma delta T-cells. It has strategic partnerships with the University of California, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and Caring Cross. The company was formerly known as Renovaro Biosciences Inc. and changed its name to Renovaro Inc. in February 2024. Renovaro Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

