Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 111,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,722,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 668.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $54,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.65.

REGN stock opened at $591.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $547.75 and its 200-day moving average is $593.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

