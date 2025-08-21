James Mackin Sells 12,500 Shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CEO James Mackin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,089,776.56. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Artivion Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of AORT opened at $42.9630 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.96 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Artivion from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 109.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 47.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Artivion by 447.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

