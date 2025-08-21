Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Buys New Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.2377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.97%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

