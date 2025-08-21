Insider Selling: Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $615,672.00 in Stock

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Smith sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $615,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 311,957 shares in the company, valued at $28,244,586.78. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ciena Trading Down 2.5%

CIEN opened at $86.5670 on Thursday. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.46%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ciena has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 66.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Ciena by 9,162.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

