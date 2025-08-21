Hayden Brown Sells 60,000 Shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CEO Hayden Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,093,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,046,353.60. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Monday, August 18th, Hayden Brown sold 25,577 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $353,985.68.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Hayden Brown sold 23,716 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $320,403.16.

Upwork Price Performance

Upwork stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Upwork had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 31.75%.The firm had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Upwork

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Upwork by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Upwork by 19,361.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Upwork by 3,492.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.