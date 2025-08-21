Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,839 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

