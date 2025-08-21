Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $641,000 Stock Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veralto by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,737,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,916,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 6.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,224,000 after acquiring an additional 314,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,074,000 after acquiring an additional 509,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,223,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,137,000 after acquiring an additional 682,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,157,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,555,000 after acquiring an additional 431,607 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Stock Up 0.7%

VLTO stock opened at $108.8550 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Veralto Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.86 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,938.15. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

